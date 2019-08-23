mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saweetie Calls On City Girls & Jhené Aiko For "My Type (Remix)"

Erika Marie
August 23, 2019 01:43
My Type (Remix)
Saweetie Feat. Jhene Aiko & City Girls

The ladies put their spin on the hit single.


Rapper Saweetie has had quite the successful summer thanks to her ICY single "My Type." The track has gone viral and even has had its own social media challenge, so it was only a matter of time before the official remix was delivered to fans. Saweetie recently asked her followers who they believed should add their flavor to the "My Type" mix, and in the end, the rapper decided on having City Girls and Jhené Aiko lend their vocals.

Fans weren't surprised to learn that Yung Miami's City Girls planned to jump on the remix, but Jhené left many people puzzled. The R&B singer shared that her rap persona's name is "J Henny" and she spit a few sexually-charged bars on the track. Meanwhile, Saweetie and Yung Miami recently worked together on "Come On," a song that was featured on Quality Control Music's recently released compilation, Control the Streets Vol. 2You can check out that out here.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't never had a b*tch from Slauson (Yeah)
Yeah, I like the type to eat the p*ssy until I levitate
I'm the type to make 'em beat it up, then meditate (Yeah)
I don't really got a type, don't discriminate

