It's Icy Season! On Friday, February 4th, 28-year-old Saweetie hopped onto Instagram to let her 13 million followers know that she's got a new collaboration on the way, although she didn't reveal which artist will be accompanying her on the track this time around.

In a 30-second clip, the Santa Clara-born starlet can be seen through a window, standing in her room brushing her hair as an upbeat pop-rap track plays in the background. Saweetie then puts her jacket on, gives her appearance one last once-over in the mirror, and then struts out of her room and down the hallway for her adoring fans before blowing the camera a kiss.





"New music featuring... 2/11," she captioned the video, dropping off emojis that encouraged followers to speculate who her newest feature could be coming from – names like Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and H.E.R. appear to be the most popular suggestions so far.

Just an hour later, Saweetie returned with more content for her feed, this time delivering a photo dump where she was "rich bitchin in Bottega." Wearing the same outfit from the music announcement, our resident Icy Girl posted up carrying a Louis Vuitton suitcase and walking through a tropical paradise.

Other snapshots included in the photo dump are a sultry mirror selfie, a look at the also-glamorous contents of her luxurious LV bag, and a look at the interior of her white SUV as she heads out on a late-night drive.





Who would you like to see Saweetie link up with on her upcoming single? Drop a comment below to let us know.