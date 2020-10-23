Saweetie & Jhené Aiko Take It "Back To The Streets"

The Bay has linked with L.A. on Saweetie's latest single. The rapper has previously linked with Jhené Aiko on the singer's remix to her "Triggered" track, while Aiko dropped a verse to the remix of Saweetie's hit "My Type." The pair of artists linked up once again for the Bay Area rapper's single "Back to the Streets," and it's a smoother delivery than we're used to hearing from Saweetie, but it's a sound that fits well within Jhené's vibe.

We're not sure when Pretty B*tch Music is going to be released, but over the summer, Saweetie spoke about what fans can expect from the project. "The key inspirations behind my new album was being a boss, getting money, loving my family, talking about them more and also just exploring my Filipino roots again," she told HypeBae. "I wanted to do something that highlighted the Filipino culture because I have a couple lyrics that are in Tagalog so I think that’s cool."While fans wait to hear more about the album, stream "Back to the Streets" by Saweetie featuring Jhené Aiko and let us know what you think of these two on a track.

Quotable Lyrics

My ex used to act like he owned me

Ain't enough just to treat me like a trophy

I had that, past that, knew I had to trash that

Bounced on his ass, turn that boy into a flashback

I'm a 5-star bitch with the price tag

Gotta find me somebody that could match that

