R&B is one of the loveliest genres in the world thanks to its tales of love, heartbreak, and everything adjacent to those two topics. Over the last few years, there has been a massive resurgence of new modern R&B acts, and these days, fans are constantly fiending new songs from the genre's biggest artists. To help quench this thirst for R&B, we have been curating a weekly playlist filled with some of the best new releases from the genre. Today, we are back with another update, albeit a briefer one than we are used to.

The first entry on this list comes from none other than Saweetie, who teamed up with H.E.R. on the track "Closer." This is a nice rap-r&b crossover that has been sticking in the heads of fans over the last couple of days. From there, we are also blessed with "BPW" by Jazmine Sullivan, who just released the Deluxe version of her hit album Heaux Tales.

To round things out this week, we have "Call Me" by Ivy Sole which will certainly be appreciated by longtime fans of both the artist and the genre itself. There weren't a ton of new releases, however, the songs that did come out certainly hit different.

