Saweetie & H.E.R. Are Pilots In The New Visual For "Closer"

Saweetie and H.E.R. travel the world in their latest music video.

Saweetie is nominated for best new artist at the Grammy's, and she also has a song up for an award as well. With that in mind, there is no doubt that her star is rising in the hip-hop world, and she is making the most of this status. On Friday, Saweetie came through for her fans and dropped a brand new single called "Closer," which features none other than R&B superstar, H.E.R. The track is already gaining a ton of traction, and now, the two have released a music video for the song, directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

Throughout the music video, both artists are dressed like Airplane pilots as they take a private jet and travel the world. In each destination, Saweetie, and H.E.R. live lavish lifestyles where they are spoiled by the men in their lives. The visuals match the energy of the song exceptionally well, and it is clear that all of the creatives involved put a lot of thought into the video.

