Saweetie & GALXARA Swerve In New Villain-Themed Visuals For "Sway With Me"

Saweetie & GALXARA join Harley Quinn's girl gang in the new "Sway With Me" video.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will officially hit theaters this week on Feb. 6, followed by the film's soundtrack, Birds of Prey: The Album on Feb. 7. The film is already receiving rave reviews from movie critics while the soundtrack has offered us hits by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Normani on their "Diamonds" collab as well as visuals from Doja Cat's "Boss B*tch" musical offering. Now, Saweetie and GALXARA have released a visual of their own for their uptempo track "Sway With Me."

The Frank Sinatra "Sway" sample intensified by a thudding bassline, randomized drum pattern, and altered pitch sets as a backdrop for both GALXARA and Saweetie to do what they do best over a beat. The Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter, GALXARA leads off the track delivering her lyrics in passionate harmonies while Saweetie spits her Harley Quinn-themed bars in multiple flows.

Visually, "Sway With Me" takes on the similar elements of the Birds of Prey film, very vibrant environments, multicolored smoke bombs, police chases, and one epic convertible car scene. It wouldn't be a Birds of Prey soundtrack single without some scenes of Dr. Harleen Quinzel taking out her opposition throughout the video.

Check out the uptempo visuals for Saweetie and GALXARA's "Sway With Me" in the video provided above and let us know your thoughts on the visuals in the comment section below.