Saweetie unleashed her club-ready banger with Doja Cat "Best Friend" at the top of the year along with an equally sexy and playful music video. In a memorable moment of the track that created social media buzz for its cleverness, Saweetie shorthands the popular smart car Tesla in a catchy line, spitting, "Is that my bestie in a tessie?" Yesterday (February 22), the badass duo announced their first-ever "Bestie in a Tessie," giveaway. In partnership with Tesla, Doja and Saweetie will be awarding two select fans a brand-new Tesla Model S Car each.

The contest, launched yesterday, will announce winners on Friday, April 16th, 2021. Fans have until then to enter the sweepstakes through the Gleam contest link and are able to increase their chances of winning as they follow daily actions on the site. Minimum daily participation includes texting "Best Friend" to a private number to retrieve a secret password, following Saweetie on TikTok and Twitter, and more.

“My Icy family has shown so much love towards the “Best Friend” track and I’m hyped to return the love to two lucky fans with these two Teslas,” says Saweetie in a promotional video for the contest. “Now go tap in and enter this contest!”

Saweetie is likely amping up promotion for the single in preparation for her forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music, which is expected to arrive sometime this year.

For more information on how to access the contest entry link, check out this page. Best of luck to everyone entering the exciting sweepstakes!