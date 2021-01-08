Saweetie & Doja Cat Go Skinny Dipping In "Best Friend" Music Video

It's besties gone wild in the new visual for "Best Friend."

Saweetie and Doja Cat unleashed their party-ready collaboration yesterday. The single has been a long time coming, with Saweetie calling out her label back in December for their premature release of the track. Also currently the subject of some drama between the two rappers and Roc Nation's sister duo Ceraadi, who accused Saweetie and Doja of ripping off their song "BFF," Saweetie is paying the pair no mind as she gears up to release her debut album Pretty B*tch Music. Luckily for fans, Saweetie dropped the spicy visual to "Best Friend" with Doja Cat alongside releasing the single.

Already the #1 trending video on Youtube and managing to rack up 3.3 million views since its release last night, the steamy visual for the new single is surely a head-turner. The colorful video almost exclusively stars the two beautiful emcees doing all types of "bestie" activities, including a scene where Saweetie stands on Doja Cat's behind, poking fun of the "Say So" hitmaker's infamous derrière. Of their various matching fits they rock through the video in settings like the strip club and an ICY car, perhaps the most sultry scene in the video is the final one, where the pair strip down and go skinny-dipping.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think about Saweetie and Doja's sexy new visual.