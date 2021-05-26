Saweetie & BbyAfricka Team Up In Visual For "Baby Mama C**chie"

The track was included on Saweetie's "Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1."

Last month, Saweetie dropped off her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 EP ahead of her anticipated Pretty B*tch Music release. As fans await more news about the Bay Area rapper's debut album, they were treated to an EP that showcased several artists on the rise. Saweetie has said that she wanted to use her platform to display the talents of other artists in the game paving their own way, adding that she intends on dropping a similar playlist every summer.

After teasing the music video for "Baby Mama C**chie" over on her Instagram page, BbyAfricka finally delivered the music video featuring Saweetie. Although the track was included in Saweetie's project, it's advertised as BbyAfricka's song with the "My Type" rapper assisting. In the visual, the two artists rock sexy outfits as they spit bossy bars over a production that is seeped in a Bay Area beat.

Stream the music video for "Baby MAma C**chie" and let us know what you think.