There have been several discussions about homophobia in Hip Hop for decades, but in recent years, the conversations have increased. We're seeing more artists come forward as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, but the revelations are often met with levels of resistance. DaBaby's recent Rolling Loud Miami scandal divided fans as people have debated being "canceled" for homophobic remarks, and Saweetie chatted with PEOPLE about her stance on the controversial topic.

Following the Bay Area rapper's performance at Sprite's Live from the Label virtual concert series, Saweetie spoke about LGBTQIA+ artists and fans being deserving of respect.



"I think that it's important that we all respect each other. We all bleed the same," aid Saweetie. "We're all human beings. I was raised in a household that believes in respecting everyone, no matter who they are, no matter what they do, because at the end of the day, we're all equal."

"We all need to call out what we're uncomfortable with," she added. "We need to call out what we stand for and what we believe is right." Saweetie's remarks are similar to those made by Megan Thee Stallion recently. "Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human," said the Houston rapper.

