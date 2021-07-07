Dr. Luke has been at the center of controversy ever since he was accused of sexual assault and battery by Kesha. Though a judge cleared him of wrongdoing, the allegations still weigh heavy on his name. Saweetie, whose biggest songs to date have writing and production credits from Dr. Luke, has faced criticism in the past for working with him, despite the accusations.



A recent profile with Saweetie dropped today where the "My Type" rapper discussed her work with Dr. Luke. The first part of the interview was conducted last summer following the release of "Tap In." "I'm so green," she said of their collaborative efforts. "Maybe that’s a double-edged sword because I’m coming into the studio and I’m not knowing who these people are," she added. She said that was unaware of the allegations that were made against Dr. Luke.

The second part of the interview was conducted earlier this year, just as the Luke-assisted "Best Friend" with Doja Cat began making waves. Saweetie explained she was brought into the studio as part of a "bundle deal," adding that some of the records they've created were created as far back as two years ago.

"I had those songs for over two years," she said. “Do I compromise my artistry, do I keep them in the vault, or do I release them?”

She added that she'd stay "out of any controversial situation in the future” but the article's author, Hunter Harris, pressed Saweetie on whether she'd work with the producer again. "What do you think?" she asked Harris. "I think you have a good sense of my character by now."

Are you excited for Saweetie's debut album Pretty Bitch Music?

