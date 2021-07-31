Keara Wilson, the TikTok influencer who choreographed the #SavageChallenge, now owns the copyright to her moves. Her dance went viral, and inspired a challenge that Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, and Megan Thee Stallion all joined in on. Wilson has since been able to live as a Tik Tok creator, a title that has now earned her the copyright to her dance moves.

This weekend, Logitech and award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight held an event for BIPOC creators in Los Angeles. During the event, Wilson and others were awarded copyrights to their dance moves. Young Deji, Fullout Cortland, the Nae Nae Twins, Chloe Arnold, Mya Johnson, and Chris Cotter were also awarded copyrights.

“I am so thrilled to announce this collaboration with The JaQuel Knight Foundation and Logitech, a remarkable step in our goal toward creating a system of protection for young creators,” said JaQuel Knight. “The JK Foundation was ultimately started to provide a place of support for dancers (during an extremely fragile time in the pandemic, nonetheless), and to put the power back in the artists’ hands - not just for myself, but for the next JaQuel Knight. For all of the little boys and girls who look like me. The foundation’s hope is to impact, encourage, and inspire the next generation of artists, and build a community that supports each other. I am so inspired by this incredible group of choreographers and am so excited to be able to share this historic moment with them as we move toward real change in the commercial music and entertainment industries.”

