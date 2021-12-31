It's been a confusing few hours for those of us spending our New Years Eve online. Just a few hours ago, the tragic passing of Golden Girls actress Betty White was announced and tributes to the 99-year-old icon immediately began pouring in. Of course, things move fast on the internet, and it appears another name has already taken over the spotlight (for the next 15 minutes, anyway) – Saucy Santana.

Earlier this evening, a video leaked online that allegedly shows the "Material Girl" rapper engaging in sexual relations with another man. It's been floating around on Twitter and other websites, with reactions being shared by many of those who have come across the clip.





"Found out Betty White passed away and saw Saucy Santana's leaked tape within an hour... Twitter whiplash is real," one person wrote. "Really went from RIP Betty to Saucy Santana sex tape is leaked. 2021 really going out with a bang," another person added.

The 28-year-old Florida native has yet to address speculation that it's him in the video, but he has updated his Instagram story within the last few hours, so it's possible we could get a response soon.

