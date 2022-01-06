The industry might have chosen Lil Nas X, but the streets chose Saucy Santana. Making his arrival on the scene a few years ago, it took some time for Saucy Santana, who is close with Yung Miami of the City Girls, to be considered seriously as a rapper. His time has come though and now, he's got a couple of records popping off in the clubs and on social media. As "Material Girl," "Walk," and "Shisha" continue to pick up steam, the 28-year-old Florida-raised influencer has been promoting his new studio album, titled Keep It Playa.

At his party on Wednesday night (January 5), the openly-gay rapper sparked some controversy when he stopped the DJ in his tracks, demanding that they stop playing New York rapper B-Lovee's "My Everything." The South Bronx-based artist started blowing up with the song as people danced along to it on TikTok, using Saucy Santana's dance moves in their videos. Saucy finally let the world know how he feels about B-Lovee, stopping the music and getting a little shady.



Arun Nevader/Getty Images





"I already made him blow up, this is my party!" said Saucy on the microphone after allegedly telling the DJ to change the song from "My Everything."

At the end of the day, this was Saucy's party so he could definitely request any music that he wants to hear. And the event was to celebrate the release of Saucy's album, so that should probably have been playing all night.

B-Lovee has not responded to Saucy Santana requesting for his song to be turned off. Watch the video below and read our recent interview with Saucy Santana here.



