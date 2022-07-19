Saucy Santana & Latto Bring Their Junk In The Trunk To The "Booty" Video: Watch

Santana's producer sampled some of the same tracks as Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy in Love."

Saucy Santana's fans were pleased by the arrival of his "Booty" collaboration with Latto last month, and today (July 19) he's returned with a twerking-filled music video to accompany the summer anthem.

Directed by Jake Wilson, the visual takes us to a block party where a crowd of friends is getting their dance on and having the time of their lives.

Santana kicks things off, confidently rapping, "Who else got a ass like this? / Who else throw it back like this? / What else make 'em mad like this? / What else make 'em act like this?," as he struts through the neighbourhood.

For her turn, Latto doesn't hesitate to "shake what [her] doctor gave her," sharing bars like "Uh, flat tummy yeah my shape tea / One of ninety-nine reasons bitches hate me," and "It's a lot of bitches wishin' they could see me fail / I'ma make him pay the second round of this BBL."



As Revolt notes, many have pointed out the similarities between "Booty" and Beyoncé and JAY-Z's hit, "Crazy in Love."

The familiar horns come from "Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So)" by the Chi-Lites, and producer Johnny Goldstein added bits from Poison Clan's "Shake Whatcha' Mama Gave Ya" and KSHMR's "Hey Ho Crowd Chant" to create Santana's latest release.

Check out the bootylicious new music video above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

