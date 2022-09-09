Saucy Santana Admits "I'm Too Much" On New Single

His career has been a meteoric rise that began on social media and has landed him on The Tonight Show, and Saucy Santana isn't slowing down. In a matter of just a few years, the Florida hitmaker has gone from being Yung Miami's best friend to an influential social media star to a hitmaking artist, and he returns this New Music Friday (September 9) with his next single, "I'm Too Much."

The rapper is known for tracks like "Walk," "Booty" with Latto, and his Madonna-assister remix to "Material Girl." This time, he one again flies solo on a song that stays in the same twerking, party-filled vibe that Santana is known for. Santana previewed "I'm Too Much" during his performance at the recent MTV VMAs, and after teasing its arrival a little over a week ago, his fans have been sharing their opinions online.

Stream Saucy Santana's "I'm Too Much" to check out his latest.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a movie when I walk in

It get quiet, no more talkin'

I hear rumors, I hear gossip

I get money, f*ck the nonsense

Top-notch b*tch, you a opp b*tch

Always got somebody name in your mouth b*tch