Sauce Walka Unveils "God Of Texas" Project

Behind the flamboyant fashion choices and sometimes controversial rants, Sauce Walka has always had a surplus of music ready to release, and the fans are always welcome to it. Last week, the rapper came through with back-to-back projects which included a solo album, a collaborative tape with El Trainn, and R&B Sauce.

A fourth project emerged during the prolific run last week. God Of Texas is a 20-song body of work that brings Sauce Walka to the forefront alongside a slew of collaborators. Major names like Trippie Redd and A$AP Rocky appear while the majority of the features come from Sauce's list of frequent collaborators like Peso Peso, Rico Glizzy, Sancho Saucy, El Trainn, and more.

Check out the latest project from the self-proclaimed God Of Texas below.