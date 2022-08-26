Sauce Walka Takes Us To "Sauce Beach Florida" On New 21-Track Project

32-year-old Sauce Walka is back with a bang this New Music Friday, delivering a 21-track album by the name of Sauce Beach Florida for his fans.

The Houston native worked with a handful of artists on his latest project, including Voochie P, 44 Mike Deezy, Rich Fetti, Sauce Gohan, and Sayso P, but he also handled several titles on the tracklist (such as "Bag In," "Spray 2 Live," and "You Can Get P," just to name a few) all by himself.

"Florida inspired me to record this whole album!!" the "Ghetto Gospel" wrote while promoting his record on Instagram. "Thank you for the motivation and hospitality... Tell me what y'all think!"

Stream Sauce Beach Florida on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Sauce Beach Florida Tracklist:

1. Smile

2. Sauce Body

3. I Sip Lines

4. Drip Money

5. Im With It (feat. 44 Mike Deezy)

6. Florida Story

7. Love Don't Live Here (feat. Voochie P)

8. Sauce Beach Florida (feat. 44 Mike Deezy & Voochie P)

9. In The Game Coach (feat. Rich Fetti & 44 Mike Deezy)

10. Sauce Beach Freestyle (feat. Sauce WoodWinnin, Sauce Gohan, & Sam1Kayy)

11. Sauce Side da Realest (feat. 44 Mike Deezy)

12. Touch This (feat. Rich Fetti)

13. Bag In

14. Normal

15. Ugly Struggle

16. I Refuse

17. Spray 2 Live

18. None Else to Give

19. You Can Get P

20. Furreal (feat. Sayso P)

21. Danger (feat. Sakway Sauce & 44 Mike Deezy)