Not everyone is P, according to Sauce Walka, who explained that the title of Gunna's new collaboration with Future and Young Thug actually derives from Texas slang. Walka recently sat down with Industreets TV where he discussed the recent popularization of the Southern lingo after Gunna faced criticism from people in the West Coast and Texas for using the term. "Everybody knows that shit come from the South, man. For real. Everybody knows that comes from H-Town," he said.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sauce Walka explained that the culture and lifestyle behind P, which he said derives from pimpin', isn't something that most people within the hip-hop community outside of Texas would understand. "The P, that's Texas and Memphis, and a little bit of Chicago," he said. "To be a P is bigger than just being a pimp... The biggest P of all Ps is the society of Ps is the player. A player play. P's play. We play hard. We play for a dollar, you feel me? People try to make it cool and make it this, this, that and the third and push paper, woop woop. A lot of people Ps stand for peon."

Freddie Gibbs echoed a similar sentiment the other day following Young Thug's co-sign of Gunna's diss towards him. 2KBaby also recently expressed that he found the term "annoying."

Check out Sauce Walka's interview below.