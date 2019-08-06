Sauce Walka Reaps The Benefits On Being Self-Made On "New Sauce City"

Sauce Walka's a divisive figure at times but it's hard to deny his talent. The rapper blessed fans with his latest project, Sauce Ghetto Gospel in December which also served as one of his biggest projects to date. He's been riding the wave of the project since its December release, blessing fans with new visuals over the past few months. However, it looks like he might be preparing to bless us with more music in the near future. The rapper dropped off his latest single, "New Sauce City" last night where he reminds everyone where the drip really came from.

"New Sauce City" is the latest record from Sauce Walka. On his new song, he reminds everyone of the perks of being independent, although it has its downsides at first. Sauce Walka's always prides himself on being a self-made artist in the game and he elaborates even further on "New Sauce City." At one point, he details how the rap game can take hold of a person, especially if a rapper "sells their soul" to a record label.

Peep his latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics

My daily drip is in a whole different time zone

Walkin' around these concerts, I've seen so many rhinestones

Seen so many rappers on these festivals with no home

How you rockin' major shows but wearin' rented clothes?