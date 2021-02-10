Sauce Walka Lays Out The Consequences On "What You Gone Do"

The quality of Sauce Walka's music often gets overlooked due to his over-the-top nature. His online antics, including feuds with other rappers, have often made headlines while the messages he tries to relay in his music gets lost within it all.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "What You Gone Do." The rapper tackles soulful production with a passionate conviction as he reflects on the turmoil in America's inner-cities, from financial literacy to unplanned parenthood. "This is real life/ How many of y'all know how that feels like," raps Sauce Walka bluntly on the second verse.

"What You Gone Do" is a cautionary tale for the hustlers that details the risk and rewards of the streets.

Check the latest record from Sauce Walka below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's darkness here

It ain't no skeletons in no closets here

They hide in your front yard or at the park where all the wars appear

It's hectic here, so many souls have been neglected here

Where Ivy League students sit in electric chair from just his peers