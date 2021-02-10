mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sauce Walka Lays Out The Consequences On "What You Gone Do"

Aron A.
February 10, 2021 14:49
What You Gone Do
Sauce Walka

Sauce Walka drops off his latest single, "What You Gone Do."


The quality of Sauce Walka's music often gets overlooked due to his over-the-top nature. His online antics, including feuds with other rappers, have often made headlines while the messages he tries to relay in his music gets lost within it all.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "What You Gone Do." The rapper tackles soulful production with a passionate conviction as he reflects on the turmoil in America's inner-cities, from financial literacy to unplanned parenthood. "This is real life/ How many of y'all know how that feels like," raps Sauce Walka bluntly on the second verse. 

"What You Gone Do" is a cautionary tale for the hustlers that details the risk and rewards of the streets.

Check the latest record from Sauce Walka below.

Quotable Lyrics
It's darkness here
It ain't no skeletons in no closets here
They hide in your front yard or at the park where all the wars appear
It's hectic here, so many souls have been neglected here
Where Ivy League students sit in electric chair from just his peers

Sauce Walka
