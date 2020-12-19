It looks as if the rapper got a dermal piercing or a surgical implant of an expensive piece of bling.
Rappers are known to do strange things, and now Sauce Walka's latest purchase has taken center stage. The Houston rapper made a big reveal over on Instagram on Friday (December 18) after he shared that he got a jewel implanted into his face. The tear-dropped diamond was placed right below the eye where many others have tattooed the shape. Walka shared his experience online and revealed that the stone set him back $250K.
"ITS OVER N*GGAZðð â¼ï¸â¼ï¸ I WON," he penned in the caption to his procedure. "$250,000 GIA National Diamond Grand 3.00 carat FLAWLESS/D-Color Drip [tear drop emoji] shape Diamond [diamond emoji] in 18k rose [rose emoji] gold surgically implanted in my EYE [eye emoji][sad face emoji].. my last tear." He added, "250,000 n*gga.. find a cloud [cloud emoji] or inclusion I give u $20,00 n*gga!!! I’m THE #DRIPGOD N*GGA ... IM THE #RICHEST."
In his video, a highly excited Sauce Walka is seen with his crew as he claimed that "it's over" because he put "a quarter-million dollars in my face!" The rapper also gave a shoutout to the Johnny Dang Store and Lambo Jewels for hooking him up. Check out Walka boasting about his expensive new addition to his mug below.
View this post on Instagram