Sauce Walka Flips "Bohemian Rapsody" On "Mama" With Mozzy

Noah C
December 08, 2019 13:53
Mama
Sauce Walka Feat. Mozzy

Sauce Walka and Mozzy reflect on their upbringing on this powerful track.


Not many songs in modern music have as many dramatic turning points as "Bohemian Rhapsody". They're what made the Queen song stick in people's minds, and cause them to gather round and passionately belt out the tune in unison whenever it came on. Sauce Walka puts so much emotion and energy in his raps that it's fitting for him to flip "Bohemian Rhapsody" to create his own theatrical performance. 

The Queen sample appears on "Mama" off Sauce Walka's new album, Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2, which came out on Friday. The part in which Freddie Mercury sings, "Mama, ooo ooo", is pitched down and repeated beneath the verses, so that it comes to sound more like a droning noise than a familiar ditty. The Houston-based rapper also draws the song's concept from this sample, delivering heart-wrenching stories about his own mother's neglect and drug use. Mozzy - who recently dropped a great collaborative project with Tsu Surf - contributes an equally-heavy verse that sees him wandering into the darkest corners of memory lane. 

Quotable Lyrics

I'm tryna shed light on the n****s that been down that dark road
It's only killas in the carload, two barcode, that n**** heart froze
Lord knows that the Subarus we was driving never had a sports mode

- Mozzy

