Sauce Walka Drops Off "Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2" Ft. Travis Scott, Maxo Kream & More

There are very few people in the rap game who keep it as real as Sauce Walka. His authenticity isn't just seen through his online antics but it also informs his music. Today, he returned with his latest project, Street Ghetto Gospel 2. The rapper's latest project serves as the sequel to his 2018 tape. Draped up with 22 tracks in total, the tracklist includes some surprising guest features, specifically Travis Scott who Sauce Walka called out for doing the Woah dance on SNL without actually crediting them. Additionally, Sauce Walka enlists a slew of Texas names to assist him on the project such as Maxo Kream, Lil Keke, and 5th Ward JP. He also gets some help from Mozzy who appears on the song, "Mama."

Peep the new project below.