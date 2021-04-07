Sauce Walka Drops Off His Latest Solo Project "Birdz Hunt Snakes"

Sauce Walka isn't playing around in 2021. 2020 included the release of two new collaborative projects, though the last time we received a solo body of work was back in 2019 when he released Ghetto Gospel 2. Walka's raw delivery and charismatic persona met with the passion in his tone has made him a street favorite, despite his often unpopular opinions. It seems that fans can expect a whole lot more music from him this year.

Earlier this week, Walka shared his latest project, Sauce Train alongside El Trainn and quickly followed it up with his latest solo project, Birdz Hunt Snakes. Laced with 20 songs with a runtime of upwards of an hour, the rapper enlists the likes of Trippie Redd, DaBoii, Sada Baby, and more for assistance on the tracklist. However, a large number of the features on the project are frequent collaborators of Sauce Walka.

Check his new tape out below.