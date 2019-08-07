Sauce Walka Does What He Does Best On "New Sauce City"

After just releasing the title track and its music video yesterday, Sauce Walka satisfies fans' craving for more by dropping the 10-song New Sauce City this morning. The album includes features from two Sauce Factory artists, Maserati Jay and Sosamann, as Walka is a committed Sauce Father and label head. The whole project displays a similar sound to the single and his previous releases, but the Houston rapper's lyricism and beat selection is so consistently strong, it's hard to be disappointed. The production mostly consists of jazzy loops and chipmunk vocal samples, which cushion Sauce Walka's raspy rhymes. He often sounds like he's straining himself to get his voice heard - adding a feeling of urgency to what he's saying - but his vocals are mixed in a way that leaves them smoothly absorbed into the atmosphere of the tracks.

While the album can be played through seamlessly, one might be inclined to declare "Im Workin On It" a standout. The song exhibits Sauce Walka's willingness to be vulnerable and deftness at doing so through storytelling. Over soulful saxophone samples, he discusses the meaninglessness of success when those you care about are struggling. On this song - as well as the rest of the project - he showcases his knack for unconventional flow patterns and immaculate sense of timing.

Surf the sauce wave below.