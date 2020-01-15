Sauce Walka & OhGeesy Link Up With Peso Peso On "Sauce Mafia"

Peso Peso is making waves out of Texas right now. The rapper released Hardest Ese Ever last year including featured from Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Quin NFN, and more. As he's continued to make strides outside of Texas, he's back with his latest single, "Sauce Mafia." Recruiting Sauce Walka himself as well as Shoreline Mafia's OhGeesy, the three rappers deliver a West coast-infused banger that has all three rappers shining in their own right.

OhGeesy's been making strides as a stand-out in Shoreline Mafia, although the group was killing it all of 2019. The rapper recently appeared on 03 Greedo and Kenny Beats' Netflix & Deal and even more recently, on Carnage's new single, "Hella Neck" alongside Tyga and Takeoff.

Check out Peso Peso's new single, "Sauce Mafia" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I guess I'm the MVP

Big endorsements, how the bitch n***as envy me

I step back and hit the three, I look like KD

I got Oakland Cookie smoke with me and OhGeesy