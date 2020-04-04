Sauce Twinz Drop "Lost In The Sauce" Ft. Trippie Redd & More

Sauce Walka and Sancho Saucy are undoubtedly the sauciest duo in the rap game. The two rappers joined forces recently for a new project under Sauce Twinz titled, Lost In The Sauce. With 22 tracks in total, the project boasts features from Paul Wall, Trippie Redd, YFN Lucci, Sada Baby, Sauce Gohan, and more.
Peep the tracklist below.
1. Bird Nest
2. Moon
3. Glocks
4. Sauce Life
5. Fa Shit Sho ft. Paul Wall
6. Big Guns
7. Wanna Work ft. Rizzoo Rizzoo & Drippy
8. Drivers License ft. D. Flowers
9. Kachow ft. Trippie Redd
10. Cash on Me
11. Memories ft. YFN Lucci
12. Birdz Hunt Snakes ft. Sauce Brazy & Sauce Wood Winnin
13. Big Drip Squad ft. Sauce Gohan & Sada Baby
14. Bird Call ft. El Train
15. Maybach Twinz
16. Alot of Syrup
17. Drippin Like This
18. Heaven Or Hell
19. Take It Easy
20. Movie
21. Excited
22. Streetzz