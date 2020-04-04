Sauce Twinz Drop "Lost In The Sauce" Ft. Trippie Redd & More

Sauce Walka and Sancho Saucy are undoubtedly the sauciest duo in the rap game. The two rappers joined forces recently for a new project under Sauce Twinz titled, Lost In The Sauce. With 22 tracks in total, the project boasts features from Paul Wall, Trippie Redd, YFN Lucci, Sada Baby, Sauce Gohan, and more.

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Bird Nest

2. Moon

3. Glocks

4. Sauce Life

5. Fa Shit Sho ft. Paul Wall

6. Big Guns

7. Wanna Work ft. Rizzoo Rizzoo & Drippy

8. Drivers License ft. D. Flowers

9. Kachow ft. Trippie Redd

10. Cash on Me

11. Memories ft. YFN Lucci

12. Birdz Hunt Snakes ft. Sauce Brazy & Sauce Wood Winnin

13. Big Drip Squad ft. Sauce Gohan & Sada Baby

14. Bird Call ft. El Train

15. Maybach Twinz

16. Alot of Syrup

17. Drippin Like This

18. Heaven Or Hell

19. Take It Easy

20. Movie

21. Excited

22. Streetzz