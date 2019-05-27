When Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, we let out a deep sigh signalling despair and began to hail Barack Obama as our Forever President. He hasn't been in charge of the country for years but there are so many of us that wish he was still in office. Somehow, even though many of us never got to meet Obama, we felt like distant members of his family. He treated us as if we belonged in the country and was a President to everybody, which we respect him for. We also got to witness his daughters, Sasha and Malia, grow up to become thoughtful young women. Malia is enrolled at Harvard and Sasha actually just graduated from high school, going to her prom this weekend. Photos of the 17-year-old started appearing online and people lost their minds at how different she looks now, reacting socially and looking back on better times.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attending prom with her date Chris Milton, Sasha stunned the masses with her elegant black gown, taking photos before they took off to the event. Her transformation from little girl holding her father's hand during public events to young woman with total class and beauty is complete.

Take a look at some reactions below and check out just how much she's changed over the years.

