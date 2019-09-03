Sasha Obama, 18, is off to start her freshman year at the University of Michigan, after taking a gap year following high school. She has already been spotted walking around campus surrounded by what seemed to be Secret Service agents. Sasha is forging her own path, rather than following in the Ivy League footsteps of her family members. Her older sister, Malia, attends Harvard University, as did their mother and father for law school. The former first couple, Barack and Michelle, attended Columbia and Princeton for their respective undergraduate degrees.

Greek life is a big deal at American universities and certainly at University of Michigan. For new students, it's hailed as a great way to quickly make friends and navigate a potentially overwhelming environment. Fraternities and sororities set their sights on the fresh prospects almost from the moment they first set foot on campus. When it made headlines that Sasha was heading to U of M, she was deemed a "rush crush", meaning many sororities were eager to recruit her to their clan. Representatives from these sororities have shared that they aren't only interested in her because of her name, but because "she's smart, personable and she can draw a crowd."

Alpha Chi Omega (AXO) appears to be Sasha's most likely destinations, as she stayed in their house during a campus tour and a few of her friends have pledged there. Rushing only starts in the spring, so we'll probably hear around then which sorority won over Sasha's allegiance.