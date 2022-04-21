Days after Michelle Obama appeared on The Ellen Show and revealed that both of her daughters were in relationships, Sasha Obama was seen out and about with her new boo, 24-year-old former college basketball player, Clifton Powell Jr.

Clifton Jr., the son of actor, Clifton Sr., was a student at the University of California, Santa Barbara after being awarded a four-year scholarship for basketball. He now works as a commercial director creating content for big brands like Nike and Peloton.

According to The Daily Mail, the two are believed to have gotten together after Sasha transferred to USC from University of Michigan last year. Sasha began attending University of Michigan back in 2019 after taking a gap year following her high school graduation.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In Ellen's interview with the former First Lady, Michelle gave an update on what her daughters have been up to. "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home." She continued, "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

Sasha's older sister and recent Harvard graduate, Malia Obama, has been dating Rory Farquharson since 2017. Both sisters are on the West Coast after Malia was hired as a screenwriter for Donald Glover's latest project with Amazon.

