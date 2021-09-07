mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sasha Keable & Jorja Smith Team Up For The Dark & Soulful Single "Killing Me"

Joshua Robinson
September 07, 2021 17:59
1 View
00
0
Sasha Keable/Bad MusicSasha Keable/Bad Music
Sasha Keable/Bad Music

Killing Me
Sasha Keable Feat. Jorja Smith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith unite to preach self-love on "Killing Me."


UK singer-songwriters Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith have joined forces for "Killing Me," a dark, yet stunning new track that explores self-love and tough breakups. "Killing Me" marks the latest entry in Jorja Smith's recent collaborative streak with talented rising artists, following the release of songs like "1000 Nights" with Jaykae and "Bussdown" with Shaybo

When discussing the new track on Instagram, Sasha Keable said, "We wrote this 2 years ago, I was coming off the back of a bad breakup and me and J linked up with our brother @benjamintotten for a writing day, little did we know this masterpiece would come from it. This song has healed me in more ways than you could ever know and now we’re hoping that it can heal a few of you too."

If you've been searching for some moody R&B, go ahead and dive into this lush collaboration from two of the UK's most captivating singers. The music video for "Killing Me" is featured below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm just tryna live with myself
And you have to do that as well
My heart aches to see you like this
Pretending it's me that you'll miss
You need to be loved by yourself
It's okay to ask for help
But not from me
Not from me anymore

Sasha Keable
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sasha Keable Jorja Smith
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sasha Keable & Jorja Smith Team Up For The Dark & Soulful Single "Killing Me"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject