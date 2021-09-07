Sasha Keable & Jorja Smith Team Up For The Dark & Soulful Single "Killing Me"

UK singer-songwriters Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith have joined forces for "Killing Me," a dark, yet stunning new track that explores self-love and tough breakups. "Killing Me" marks the latest entry in Jorja Smith's recent collaborative streak with talented rising artists, following the release of songs like "1000 Nights" with Jaykae and "Bussdown" with Shaybo.

When discussing the new track on Instagram, Sasha Keable said, "We wrote this 2 years ago, I was coming off the back of a bad breakup and me and J linked up with our brother @benjamintotten for a writing day, little did we know this masterpiece would come from it. This song has healed me in more ways than you could ever know and now we’re hoping that it can heal a few of you too."

If you've been searching for some moody R&B, go ahead and dive into this lush collaboration from two of the UK's most captivating singers. The music video for "Killing Me" is featured below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm just tryna live with myself

And you have to do that as well

My heart aches to see you like this

Pretending it's me that you'll miss

You need to be loved by yourself

It's okay to ask for help

But not from me

Not from me anymore