mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sarkodie Taps Wale, Vic Mensa & Giggs For "No Pressure" Project

Aron A.
August 03, 2021 20:03
294 Views
10
1
CoverCover

No Pressure
Sarkodie

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Sarkodie unveils his new project with features from Giggs, Wale, Vic Mensa, and more.


Sarkodie has kept fans anticipating new music, and finally, he's back with a new boy of work. The rapper unveiled his new project No Pressure on Friday which does not disappoint. Stacked with 15 songs in total, the Ghanian rapper's latest body of work boasts some prominent features across its tracklists. American names like Wale and Vic Mensa make appearances while Sarkodie also connects with Giggs on "Round 2." Other features on the project include Kwasi Arthur, DarkoVibes, Medikal, and more.

“Some people sell out who they are to try and be accepted in different placesI know who I am and what my sound is, and that’s something I try not to lose because my authenticity is my power," said Sarkodie of his follow-up to 2019's Black Love.

Peep the project below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Sarkodie Taps Wale, Vic Mensa & Giggs For "No Pressure" Project
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject