Sarkodie Taps Wale, Vic Mensa & Giggs For "No Pressure" Project

Sarkodie has kept fans anticipating new music, and finally, he's back with a new boy of work. The rapper unveiled his new project No Pressure on Friday which does not disappoint. Stacked with 15 songs in total, the Ghanian rapper's latest body of work boasts some prominent features across its tracklists. American names like Wale and Vic Mensa make appearances while Sarkodie also connects with Giggs on "Round 2." Other features on the project include Kwasi Arthur, DarkoVibes, Medikal, and more.

“Some people sell out who they are to try and be accepted in different places. I know who I am and what my sound is, and that’s something I try not to lose because my authenticity is my power," said Sarkodie of his follow-up to 2019's Black Love.

Peep the project below.