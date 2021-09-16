Saquon Barkley has proven himself to be one of the premier running backs in the NFL and while he has dealt with his fair share of injuries, there is no doubt that New York Giants fans love him. He is one of those players that can turn a game on its head, and fans can't wait to see what he is able to do this season. As for his endorsements, Barkley is currently with Nike where he has now been given the freedom to make his own colorways of already-established shoes.

For instance, Barkley has just created his very own colorway of the Nike Air Trainer 3. In the images below, you can see that Barkley chose to cover this shoe in beige while giving it a blue Nike swoosh and a pink and white midsole. All of these elements come together to create a truly dope and colorful model that will appeal to all of the Air Trainer fans out there.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop on Friday, October 8th for a price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike