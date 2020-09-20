Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants has had a difficult last couple of years in the NFL despite his incredible rookie season. Last year, Barkley started off on the wrong foot as he suffered a scary-looking ankle injury while playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September. This season, Barkley has been looking to bounce back with a Giants team that isn't expected to make very much noise.

As of right now, the Giants are playing against the Chicago Bears as they try to improve to 1-1 on the season. Unfortunately, in the first half, Barkley went down with what appeared to be a right knee injury. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, this injury was significant as Barkley is now getting X-Rays on his knee.

This is a terrible development for Barkley and the Giants, who have already shown signs of struggling this season. Barkley is their biggest weapon on offense, and now, they risk losing him for a significant amount of time, depending on what the X-Rays show.

Hopefully, this is just a minor setback for Barkley, and he can return as quickly as possible. The league is a lot more fun to watch when he's playing.