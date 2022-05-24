Santigold Returns With Defiant "High Priestess"

Santigold's been quiet recently. Save for her short song with Busy P and DJ Mehdi "MPC 2021" from earlier this year, fans haven't heard from the singer since 2019, when she collaborated with Tyler, The Creator on his album IGOR, followed by her appearance on Jay-Z's "Brooklyn Go Hard."

Now, Santigold's finally returned, and she has a lot to say on her new single "High Priestess." The song's production feels influenced by Tyler's Igor sound, relying heavily in big, pulsating synth sounds and an urgent drum beat. Santigold's lyrics are filled with flexing– "blink and watch how far I have ascended," she says at one point.

In a press release, Santigold explained her purpose with the song: "I had started working on this beat and I didn’t have anything in mind for a topic, I just knew I wanted to do a sort of rap punk song, as dangerous as that sounds." She brought in live instruments to achieve the punk sound, and in the end, she says, "It all came together in a way I could never have imagined when we started, but it was exactly what I set out to make. I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one."

Check out the single, along with its new accompanying video, below. Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I got that manna for you, mama

I'll take your money fool, send it off to the Bahama

I'll roast you, dry bake you, fry 'til you're golden, come on

I'm takin' no drama, only answer to your honor

[via]