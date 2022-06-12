Clearing out your old tweets should be in the guidebook for upcoming celebrities. One controversial post being found, no matter how long ago it was, can result in one's career ending just as quickly as it started. Numerous influencers have been caught making derogatory comments on different topics, beliefs, and people-- resulting in a lot of backlash.

This exact situation is why Saucy Santana was trending over the weekend. The "Walk 'Em Like A Dog" artist was confronted by social media users after tweets of him insulting Blue Ivy Carter resurfaced online. In the posts, he referred to her as "nappy-headed," and said that Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, looked better than she did. He also insulted Bey's looks, calling her "dry" after someone complimented her pregnancy glow.

Once Santana, whose real name is Justin Harris, found out that he was being talked about, he instantly issued a statement. The 28-year-old tweeted, "I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. [I'm] 28 now. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20."

Amid the drama, Santana did a show in Houston, Texas-- Beyonce's birthplace. Despite all the negativity surrounding the issue, he still chose to perform his newest single "Booty." The twerk song used a sample of Queen Bey's "Crazy In Love," and the Miami native did not hesitate to play it during his set.

Video footage captured him having a good time on stage, rapping and twerking, in spite of what he'd just encountered days prior. He even added in the "Uh-oh Uh-oh" adlibs that Beyonce sang in her original record.

The crowd didn't seem to worried about the situation either. They gladly hyped the rapper up, screaming, "Aye," as he worked the stage.

Check out the clip from the show below.