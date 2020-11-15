mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sango Drops Off Brand New Project "Shango"

Aron A.
November 15, 2020 17:02
Shango
Sango

Sango returns with his latest project, "Shango" with a percentage of streaming revenue going towards BLM.


Sango has been one of the most inventive producers and he continues to push the boundary with every single release. This week, he returned with his latest offering, Shango, a seventeen song offering that includes samples of music from 20 different countries in Africa. The project explores sounds coming out of the continent which Sango initially hinted at in Oct.

"Might put together a mixtape with all the beats I made sampling only African countries. So far, I got Nigeria Ghana, Togo, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia covered. Imma chop this sample I found from Guinea Bissau next," he tweeted before realizing that maybe a 54-track mixtape wasn't feasible. Though initially wanted to cut it down to 18, he chopped it down even further to 17.

A percentage of the streams from the project will go towards BLM. 

