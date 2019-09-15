Sango & Xavier Omar Link Back Up For "Thief"

The lethal combination that is Sango and Xavier Omär is a unique knockout.

Together, the singer and producer explore the purest parts of love and now they have returned in their truest form to drop off their latest "Thief" creation.

On it, Xavier is tasked with relaying a dilemma in which the apple of his eye has stolen all of his time and attention.

"If nothing else, do not forget that every second comes with a lesson,” reads the project artwork “Keep in mind to be trustworthy with your self about the place your coronary heart is. Out of the center flows the problems of life. Keep in mind to hope, for prayer all the time re-centers our hearts on God and who He’s. Take to Him the great and the unhealthy, the apparent and the secrets and techniques. Dwell in every second. Thank Him for every second.

Quotable Lyrics

Thief, you take my heart

But won't take no risk

Won't take me serious

Would love it if you did