There have been more shootings in America than there are days in one calendar year and it's for that reason why the parents of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting have banded together to release a PSA on the reality of children headed back to school. In the video below, children express their gratitude for their back to school items but things quickly get dark as such supplies as scissors, sharp pencil crayons and a sweater are used for protection against a mass shooting.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

One student is seen pulling off her sock to help her friend bandage up a bleeding injury on her leg. "It's back to school time and you know what that means," the message in the video reads. "School shootings are preventable when you know the signs."

The last shot of the video shows a young girl sitting in a bathroom stall, sending her mother an "I love you" text as she sheds tears. "We don't want people to turn away from it, so pretending it doesn't exist is not helping to solve it." Nicole Hockley, who lost her son in the Sandy Hook shooting stated. "At the end, the girl with the phone gets me every time."

Watch below.