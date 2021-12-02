Sandra Bullock discussed adoption and what she's learned from parenting two Black children on a new episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Despite going on to say that she loves them the same as a "woman with brown skin" would, Bullock admits that she wishes her children and her "skins matched."

"Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. It's our anxiety. It's our fear," the Bird Box star explained. "It's our cross to bear the minute you become a mom. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin with it being her babies or a White woman with, you know, White babies."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Bullock also discussed her relationship with her partner, Randall, whom she met after adopting.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian," Bullock said. "And so there's two very different ways of looking at things. And I don't always agree with him"

"He doesn't always agree with me," she added. "But he is an example even when I don't agree with him that I go, 'If they can take away from that, and if that is where they feel drawn to, then he's the exact right parent.'"

Check out Bullock's appearance on Red Table Talk below.

