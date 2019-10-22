The Denver Broncos have finally agreed to trade veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos are sending Sanders and a 2020 5th-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for 3rd and 4th-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Sanders, 32, has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season.

Sanders entered the league in 2010 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he spent his first four seasons with the team. He has been with the Broncos for the six seasons since then.

In going from Denver to San Francisco, Sanders leaves behind a 2-5 Broncos team to join an unbeaten Niners squad with Super Bowl aspirations. Needless to say, he'll surely welcome the change of scenery. The 49ers (6-0) will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 this Sunday, while the Broncos travel to Indianapolis for a matchup against the Colts.

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, October 29 so be on the lookout for even more moves in the wake of today's deals.