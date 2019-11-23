At the top of the month, we posted about the trailer for Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie's upcoming film The Banker. The movie is based on the true story of revolutionary businessman Bernard Garrett who teams up with Joe Morris to plan a bank scheme that would enable African Americans to purchase homes and get loans during a racially oppressive time.

The film was set to premiere this week at AFI Festival but according to Deadline, the movie has been pulled last minute due to "potentially damaging, charges that have surfaced from a family member of the Garretts."



Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

“We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy," the festival said in an official statement. "Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest."

The Hollywood Reporter details how Bernard Garrett's son, who was a consultant during production, has been accused of sexually molesting two of his half-sisters 15-years younger than him - Cynthia and Sheila Garrett. They are accusing the film of being tweaked "in order to leave the girls and their mother out of the story.”

Apple TV+ has also pulled the film until further notice.