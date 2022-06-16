Although he recently made it clear that he should have won an Oscar far earlier on in his career, racking up Academy Awards isn't at the top of his to-do list. The acclaimed actor recently earned his first Oscar, although it came as an honorary award, and many argued that he has been snubbed by The Academy throughout his career. However, during an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Jackson admitted that he is more comfortable continuing to portray characters like Nick Fury in the Marvel Universe than chasing roles that are purposefully crafted to be Oscar contenders.

“As jaded as I wanted to be about it, you know thinking, ‘Well, I should have won an Oscar for this or should have won for that and it didn’t happen,’ once I got over it many years ago, it wasn’t a big deal for me,” Jackson said. “I always have fun going to the Oscars. I always look forward to getting a gift basket for being a presenter. [Laughs] I give stuff to my relatives; my daughter and my wife would take stuff out. It’s cool…But otherwise, I was past it.”



Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

After coming to terms with the idea that he would never be acknowledged by The Academy, Jackson continued to make monumental films that have almost all become blockbusters.

“I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor," he added. "My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I’m doing? I’m not doing statue-chasing movies. You know [whispers]: ‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand."

There isn't an award that exists that could measure his influence and talent. Check out Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury below.

[via]