Amazon is rolling out a new feature to supplement its Alexa product, introducing Samuel L. Jackson as a new voice to help users navigate their favorite functions.

It was during a product reveal in Seattle that Amazon revealed that Jackson's will be the first in a string of celebrity voices available for a 99 cent upgrade.

Deadline reports that Jackson “can tell you jokes, let you know if it’s raining, set timers and alarms, play music and more – all with a bit of his own personality,” per the company's blog. In addition, users will have the choice to choose between an "explicit and non-explicit" version.

"Although he can do a lot," Amazon reminds shoppers. "Sam won’t be able to help with Shopping, lists, reminders or Skills."

In addition, Amazon also announced a new update its Echo Show device and unveiled a $59 Echo Dot option, ideal for bedstands with a new clock feature in tow.

A release date for Samuel L. Jackson's Alexa debut is not yet available. However, the company does plan to unroll a series of more celebrity voices. It's their latest push in celebrity-heavy promo following the strong string of Super Bowl ads that prominently featured the likes of Cardi B, Anthony Hopkins, and Harrison Ford.