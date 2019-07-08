Back in May, Chris Rock announced his involvement in the Saw movie franchise with plans to revive the franchise that has a total of eight films. The first film debuted in 2004 and the final was in 2017 and Chris plans on revisiting each with a modernized twist. “When Chris came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate’s said.

Chris is set to co-star in the film, that has already began filming, and Collider now reports how Samuel L. Jackon will star as his character's father. “We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of Saw on full tilt,” Joe added to the announcement.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The title and plot for the upcoming film has been kept under wraps. “Saw is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise," Joe said.

The film is scheduled to arrive in October 2020.