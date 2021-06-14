Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson listed his top five films in which is stars, during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, earlier this week.

“Some actors lie to you about that. They watch their movies,” Jackson said. “It’s a ‘watch me’ business, that’s why we’re here.”

He continued: “If I’m channel surfing, and I haven’t found anything that I wanna watch or I’m not specifically looking for something... I pass something I’m in I’ll watch it.”



Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Jackson has starred in some of Hollywood's biggest films over his career, including several Quentin Tarantino films, Marvel films, and Star Wars films.

Revealing his top five, he said, “Long Kiss Good Night, A Time to Kill, Jackie Brown, Red Violin, and One Eight Seven."

Jackson also revealed his all-time favorite films, regardless of his involvement: “The Raid, The Godfather, Hard Boiled, Hoodlums, and The Berlin File,” he said.

For his next project, the 72-year-old actor is set to appear aside Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The film will hit theaters on June 16.

Later, Jackson praises Giancarlo Esposito for his excellent acting skills and recent success. Check out the interview down below.

[Via]