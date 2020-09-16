Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Evans sat down on the "Tamron Hall" show Tuesday morning where they talked about the unexpected passing of their Avengers co-star Chadwick Boseman last month.

It was "devastating" and "sudden to all of us," Jackson said. He went on to share that he felt that the most tragic part of the actor's death was that it had happened too soon after such an impactful contribution to the culture with his role as T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We all hope when we work that people remember things that we do, but he imprinted on society in such a way especially in Black culture by giving a hero they could aspire to," Jackson lamented.

Evans, who appeared later in the show, echoed the sentiment.

“I think that it kind of highlights the power he has," Evans mused. "His cultural impact is immeasurable, not just as an artist but as a man."

Boseman died last August following a four year battle with colon cancer that he kept secret from the public. During that time, he threw himself into acclaimed roles in Black Panther, two Avengers movies, and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.

"It's heartbreaking," Evans said. "It's tough to process but his impact, his legacy is solidified forever."