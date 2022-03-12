Now that Jussie Smollett has begun serving out his 150-day sentence, more is being revealed about his case. Smollett infamously stated back in 2019 that he was run down by racist homophobes as he was walking down the street. However, the Chicago Police Department cast doubts on his story and soon, they were accusing him of faking the entire incident. Two men, the Osundairo brothers, claimed they were hired by Smollett to pull off the alleged hoax, but throughout it all, the actor has denied the allegations against him.

Following his sentencing, the Daily Mail reported that the judge received several letters from famous figures who pleaded for mercy.



Samuel L. Jackson and wife, actress LaTanya Richardson, reportedly penned a letter of support to the judge, asking for leniency.

"My husband, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and I have known Jussie since he was a baby living down the street from us in New York City. We have often broken bread with this young man as we discussed the right and wrong ways to live," she reportedly wrote. "It is incredulous to Sam and to me that this entire criminal situation even exists. Jussie has already suffered a great deal of punishment, as this situation has destroyed his career and impugned his reputation."

Actress Alfre Woodard also wrote a letter, stating, "My dear friend Jussie Smollett has been convicted of a nonviolent crime... he has already paid a personal and professional price that few in real power have even for crimes against the health and safety of millions... Through it all, Jussie has stood like the good man I know him to be. If he is incarcerated, I fear for his safety."

Smollett also must pay fines and will be on probation for 30 months.

