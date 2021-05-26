He is recognized as one of the most memorable voices in Disney's animation history and celebrated by The Little Mermaid fans worldwide. Any person who has watched the underwater animated film has sung along to any one of Sebastian the Crab's songs, but the most famous has to "Under the Sea." Sebastian was voiced by actor Samuel E. Wright and the 1989 classic quickly became a fan favorite. Hoards of Wright's fans have taken to social media to share their condolences after it was announced on Tuesday (May 25) that the beloved actor had passed away. He was 74.

The sorrowful news was shared on the official Facebook page for the city of Montgomery, New York where Wright reportedly lived with his family. "Today, the Town of Montgomery mourns the loss of Sam Wright," reads the post.



Evening Standard / Stringer / Getty Images

"Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves," the post stated. "On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love."

Wright continued his Disney career by voicing Sebastian the Crab in a variety of films and his "Under The Sea" hit earned two Academy Awards. The actor also worked on Broadway with The Lion King and is fondly remembered by those who knew him personally as well as those who were touched by his talents.

We send our sincerest condolences to Samuel E Wright's loved ones. Check out a few tributes below.

[via]